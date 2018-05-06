GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being attacked by dogs at a home where he was trying to help.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was bitten multiple times Saturday evening before shooting one of the dogs at the home in Piedmont, about 20 miles south of Greenville.

Department spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood said both the deputy and the wounded dog needed medical treatment.

Flood says the deputy responded to a call about a disturbance that proved to be unfounded. The arriving officer encountered several large and aggressive dogs at the door and asked the resident to confine them for safety.

Deputies say someone freed the dogs a short time later and three boxers attacked the deputy.