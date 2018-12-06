YORK, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors in a South Carolina county say they may bypass magistrates who dismiss domestic violence charges involving same-sex couples.
The Herald reports that at least six domestic violence cases involving same-sex defendants living together have been dismissed recently by York County magistrates for lack of probable cause, citing a South Carolina law that defines a couple in such cases as a “man and a woman.”
The state Supreme Court ruled that law unconstitutional in 2017, in a ruling upheld by the attorney general.
But in a hearing on Tuesday, public defender Jeff Zuschke argued that the Supreme Court ruling applies only to Family Court protection orders, not criminal cases.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Nation bids goodbye to Bush with high praise, cannons, humor WATCH
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Prosecutor Jenny Desch says they may avoid magistrates in these cases and seek grand jury indictments instead.
___
Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com