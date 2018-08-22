COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A project to build a parking lot alongside South Carolina’s Saluda River may have wrecked an archaeological site where Native Americans lived for thousands of years.
The State reports that arrowheads and other artifacts were found in June after bulldozers went to work at the Saluda Riverwalk project, which Richland County is developing in conjunction with the Riverbanks Zoo.
State archaeologist Jonathan Leader says the site’s was considered to be too “scattered” to be officially protected. He planned to witness a private archaeology firm’s inspection of the damage on Wednesday.
Alexis Norris of Columbia collected boxes of arrowheads and other artifacts during construction, and has agreed give them to the zoo.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com