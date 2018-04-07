CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 48-acre parcel of land could be saved rather than developed, although some local South Carolina officials are unhappy that the deal wouldn’t include public access.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports a Charleston County Council committee has recommended giving the Lowcountry Land Trust up to $900,000 to buy the Johns Island site, which was appraised at more than $3 million last year. The full council will consider the recommendation Tuesday.

Officials say Three Friars LLC is selling the land at a steep discount.

The land will be limited to five houses, rather than the 48 that could be built there otherwise.

Some council members are concerned the public won’t have access to the site, which has 650 feet of frontage on River Road in unincorporated Charleston County.

