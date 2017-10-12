COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say divers have recovered a saw from the sea off Copenhagen and forensic investigators are checking whether it was used to dismember the body of a Swedish journalist.
Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said Thursday they were still searching for the arms of 30-year-old Kim Wall.
Wall’s torso was found on a southern Copenhagen coast Aug. 21, and her decapitated head, legs and clothes were found at sea last week.
Wall was last seen on a home-made submarine with inventor Peter Madsen, who is being held in custody. He has said she died after being accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine’s tower. Police have found no fractures to Wall’s skull.
