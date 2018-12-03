AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A holiday display meant to re-create a scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” looked a little too real and caused a veteran to spring into action.
The Heerlein family placed a dummy representing Clark Griswold dangling from the gutter of their Austin, Texas, home, with a ladder tipping beneath him.
A veteran passing by thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ladder up while shouting, “Can you reach it?”
KVUE-TV reports the man called police, who arrived and advised the family they were getting calls about the display.
They have since put up a sign that says “Clark G is part of our Christmas display please do not call 911.”
Information from: KVUE-TV, http://www.kvue.com