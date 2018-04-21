SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Neighborhoods in Georgia’s oldest city are gearing up for some serious spring cleaning.
Savannah city officials are sponsoring the Great Savannah Cleanup throughout May. Neighborhoods will spend Saturdays competing to see which of four residential zones can collect the most trash.
Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell calls the effort is “an opportunity to make Savannah the most beautiful city in the state.”
Local officials said in a news release that City Hall will provide participating neighborhoods with cleaning supplies. Sanitation crews will also provide free pickup of discarded furniture, mattresses, appliances and yard waste.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
Savannah is holding its spring cleanup in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful’s nationwide Great American Cleanup, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.