SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Neighborhoods in Georgia’s oldest city are gearing up for some serious spring cleaning.

Savannah city officials are sponsoring the Great Savannah Cleanup throughout May. Neighborhoods will spend Saturdays competing to see which of four residential zones can collect the most trash.

Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell calls the effort is “an opportunity to make Savannah the most beautiful city in the state.”

Local officials said in a news release that City Hall will provide participating neighborhoods with cleaning supplies. Sanitation crews will also provide free pickup of discarded furniture, mattresses, appliances and yard waste.

Savannah is holding its spring cleanup in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful’s nationwide Great American Cleanup, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.