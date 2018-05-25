SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Savannah police officer was struck and killed by a tractor trailer rig while helping direct traffic at a crash scene.

The department announced the death of 37-year-old Anthony Christie on Friday.

News outlets report Christie was at a crash scene on Interstate 16 about 2:30 a.m. when he was hit.

Department spokeswoman Bianca Johnson says Christie was parked in his patrol car with lights activated in the eastbound lanes of the highway to divert traffic off the road onto another artery when the tractor trailer struck the side of his vehicle.

Christie, a U.S. Navy veteran, was hired by the police department in 2015 and completed the academy in 2016. He was assigned to the Central Precinct. He leaves behind his wife, Nicole.

Funeral arrangements are pending.