SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Don’t expect a clean break when Savannah and surrounding Chatham County dissolve their merged police department next month.

The split scheduled for Feb. 1 means both the city and county are expected to stand up independent police forces for the first time in 14 years. But Chatham County officials say they have barely one-third of the 120 officers needed to staff their new department and are seeking temporary help from Savannah police.

The Savannah Morning News reports Mayor Eddie DeLoach expects about 50 city officers working overtime will be needed to cover county beats. Savannah officials say the county will have to pay the extra cost.

Savannah and Chatham County merged their police departments in 2004, but disagreements over sharing costs and services led to a falling out.