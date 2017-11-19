CAIRO (AP) — The foreign ministers of four Arab nations are meeting in Cairo to discuss a draft Saudi declaration on countering Iranian influence in Arab affairs.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have been boycotting the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar since June in part over its warm ties with Iran.

Sunday’s talks were held ahead of a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo set for later in the day.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up its rhetoric against Iran after Iran-allied Yemeni rebels fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted near Riyadh earlier this month. Iran denies arming the rebels, who say they produced the missile themselves.

The draft declaration cites the missile attack as well as the recent bombing of an oil pipeline in Bahrain.