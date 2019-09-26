BEIRUT, Lebanon — The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, said he bears “all the responsibility” for the killing of a dissident writer by Saudi agents in Istanbul last year, but denied he had prior knowledge of the plot, according to a trailer for a documentary to be released next week.

The killing and dismemberment of the writer, Jamal Khashoggi, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly a year ago shocked the world and damaged the reputation of Prince Mohammed, 34, and his efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

It is unlikely that the comments by the prince, made in December, will alter the widespread belief that he had authorized the killing of a prominent Saudi writer who had criticized him in opinion articles in The Washington Post.

A CIA assessment found that the prince, a son of the Saudi king and the country’s de facto ruler, had likely ordered the killing — a conclusion shared by many officials of the United States and other countries.

Saudi officials have denied that Prince Mohammed had any prior knowledge of the operation against Khashoggi, and President Donald Trump, who sees Prince Mohammed as key to his plans for the Middle East, has stood by him.

“It happened under my watch,” Prince Mohammed told Martin Smith, a reporter for the PBS program Frontline, according to a trailer released on Tuesday for a documentary to be aired on Oct. 1. “I get all the responsibility. Because it happened under my watch.”

Advertising

On Oct. 2 last year, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for an appointment to obtain a document he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée. He was met by 15 Saudi agents who had flown in hours earlier on government jets. According to Turkish officials, one was a specialist in autopsies, who brought a bone saw.

They killed and dismembered him, and disposed of his body, which has yet to be found.

Turkish officials and a United Nations investigator who examined the killing have accused the Saudis of an elaborate cover-up involving a body double and teams of technical experts who cleansed the crime scene before the Turks were given access.

The trailer for the documentary, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” does not contain video or audio recordings of the prince. The quotes are recounted by Smith.