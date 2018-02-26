DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has replaced its military chief of staff and other defense officials amid its stalemated war in Yemen.
The kingdom gave no reason behind the shake-up that was announced early Tuesday morning.
Those fired included the country’s military chief of staff, Gen. Abdulrahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan.
The kingdom also announced a plan on “developing” its Defense Ministry, without elaborating.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Inslee confronts Trump on arming teachers, suggests ‘a little less tweeting … and a little more listening’
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
Saudi Arabia and a coalition including the United Arab Emirates launched a war in Yemen in March 2015 against Shiite rebels there.
The conflict has turned into a bloody stalemate in which the kingdom faces criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians. Aid groups also blame a Saudi-led blockade for pushing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.