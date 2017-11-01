SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni health official says a suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 26 people, including children in the country’s north.
Abdellah al-Ezi says that Wednesday’s airstrike wounded nine others after it struck a small hotel in a market in northern Saada province, which lies on the border with Saudi Arabia. Al-Ezi is head of health directorate of Saada, a stronghold of Iran-backed Shiite rebels known as Houthis.
The coalition couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Houthis in March 2015.
The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.