DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi King Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have spoken by telephone over the disappearance and alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

State-run news agencies in both Saudi Arabia and Turkey acknowledged Sunday night’s call.

Turkey said Erdogan “stressed forming a joint working group to probe the case.”

Saudi Arabia meanwhile said King Salman thanked Erdogan “for welcoming the kingdom’s proposal” for forming the working group.

The king also said Turkey and Saudi Arabia enjoy close relations and “that no one will get to undermine the strength of this relationship.”

Khashoggi disappeared Oct. 2 while visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkey fears Saudi officials killed and dismembered The Washington Post columnist. Saudi Arabia calls the allegations “baseless,” but has offered no explanation for Khashoggi’s whereabouts.