RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi King Salman has delivered an annual speech outlining his government’s priorities for the coming year.

Priorities include focusing on the economy and emphasizing the government’s anti-corruption crackdown as the country prepares to distribute cash assistance to low-income families as part of a new welfare system ahead of more subsidy cuts.

In early November, the king’s son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, oversaw the unprecedented arrest of top princes, businessmen and officials allegedly involved in corruption. Many have agreed to pay undisclosed sums in exchange for their release.

The king, 81, delivered his 7-minute-long speech Wednesday before the consultative Shura Council. Also in attendance were the crown prince and Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al Sheik.

He also said the kingdom remains committed to a Palestinian state.