DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi officials say a helicopter carrying government officials has crashed in the kingdom’s south, reportedly killing a high-ranking prince and seven others.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said early Monday that the crash happened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir province.
They gave no cause for the crash, but said a search of the wreckage was underway.
The Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya says the crash killed Prince Mansour bin Murquin and seven others. Prince Mansour is the deputy governor of Asir province.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
Prince Mansour is the son of Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, a former director-general of the Saudi Intelligence Agency and a one-time crown prince of the kingdom. Prince Muqrin was removed as crown prince in April 2015 by King Salman. The crown prince now is King Salman’s 32-year-old son.