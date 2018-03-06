CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has wound up his three-day visit to Egypt with a visit to Al-Azhar, the world’s foremost seat of learning for Sunni Muslims.
Accompanied by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was given a tour of the mosque at the heart of old Cairo to see the outcome of three years of restoration work financed by a Saudi grant.
The mosque, built in the 10th century, is now part of a sprawling university teaching Islam as well as secular subjects.
The prince has been given a warm welcome in Egypt, whose government views Saudi aid and investment as key to reviving of the country’s battered economy.
He leaves for London on Tuesday and later travels to Washington.