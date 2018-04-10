PARIS (AP) — A lawyer representing a Human rights Yemeni group has filed a lawsuit in a French court against Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accusing him of complicity in torture.
Joseph Breham is suing bin Salman — who is currently in France for an official trip — for his role in the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes in Yemen fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
The lawsuit claims that bin Salman knowingly targeted civilians.
Breham told The Associated Press that France has the jurisdiction to investigate the case since the lawsuit was filed Monday while bin Salman was present on French soil. But he acknowledged Bin Salman can’t be arrested by French authorities due to of his diplomatic immunity.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Tensions rachet up as Israel blamed for Syria missile strike VIEW
- Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M VIEW
Paris’ prosecutor office did not immediately respond to a request for comments from the AP.