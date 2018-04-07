HOUSTON (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has toured a Houston neighborhood that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
The subdivision Prince Mohammed toured Saturday is made up of Habitat for Humanity homes that were flooded last year. The crown prince is wrapping up a marathon tour of the U.S. since arriving two weeks ago.
Volunteers from the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, had helped residents in that neighborhood clean up after the storm damage.
The 32-year-old heir to the throne is on an ambitious mission to modernize Saudi Arabia and improve its image in the West. He’s also made stops in Washington, New York, Boston and on the West Coast.
