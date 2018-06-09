Share story

By
The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says three civilians in the kingdom’s south have been killed by incoming fire from Yemen’s Shiite rebels.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted military coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki as announcing the deaths Saturday in Jizan province.

Al-Malki accused Yemen’s Shiite rebels known as Houthis of firing a projectile that was “launched deliberately to target civilians.”

Saudi Arabia launched a war against the Houthis in March 2015, backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government after the rebels drove them from the capital, Sanaa.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Houthis regularly fire into Saudi Arabia and have targeted its capital, Riyadh, with ballistic missiles. The Saudi-led coalition faces widespread international criticism for its airstrikes in Yemen that kill civilians.

The three-year conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.

The Associated Press