DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says three civilians in the kingdom’s south have been killed by incoming fire from Yemen’s Shiite rebels.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted military coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki as announcing the deaths Saturday in Jizan province.
Al-Malki accused Yemen’s Shiite rebels known as Houthis of firing a projectile that was “launched deliberately to target civilians.”
Saudi Arabia launched a war against the Houthis in March 2015, backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government after the rebels drove them from the capital, Sanaa.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
The Houthis regularly fire into Saudi Arabia and have targeted its capital, Riyadh, with ballistic missiles. The Saudi-led coalition faces widespread international criticism for its airstrikes in Yemen that kill civilians.
The three-year conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.