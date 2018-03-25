DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state media are reporting that the kingdom’s armed forces have intercepted a ballistic missile over Riyadh fired by Shiite rebels in Yemen.

State television aired a segment early Monday saying the missile was shot down over the Saudi capital. The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya satellite news channel aired footage that it says shows Patriot missile batteries firing at the ballistic missile.

Al-Masirah, a satellite news channel run by Yemen’s Shiite rebels called Houthis, says Houthi rocket forces targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other targets in Saudi Arabia.

The ballistic missile attack comes on the third anniversary of the launch of a Saudi-led war on the Houthis and their allies, who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.