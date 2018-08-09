RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says fragments of a missile fired by Yemen’s Shiite rebels into kingdom’s south have killed one civilian and wounded 11.

The official Saudi Press Agency carried a statement by the Saudi-led coalition waging war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying the missile was intercepted and destroyed. It says the projectile was launched “deliberately to target residential and populated areas.”

The rebel-run Al Masirah TV says the missile was fired toward southwestern Saud city of Jizan.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015

The Houthis regularly fire into Saudi Arabia and have targeted its capital, Riyadh, with ballistic missiles. The Saudi-led coalition faces widespread international criticism for its airstrikes in Yemen that kill civilians.