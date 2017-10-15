RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority says it has cancelled plans for a concert featuring a famous Egyptian singer named Sherine, known for her rags-to-riches story.

The General Entertainment Authority said in a statement Sunday that the concert, which had been planned for the end of October to raise money for children with cancer, was cancelled because the event’s organizer failed to apply for a license to hold such an event.

Conservatives in Saudi Arabia had launched a Twitter campaign against the concert.

The kingdom has loosened the reins on fun after a two-decade-long ban on concerts, but so far only for male singers.

Under the kingdom’s strict dress code, women must wear long, loose robes in public. Most cover their hair and face too.