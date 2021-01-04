ISTANBUL – Saudi Arabia has agreed to reopen land, air and sea links with Qatar, de-escalating a feud that had divided the Middle East for more than three years, according to the government of Kuwait, which has been mediating the dispute.

A brief announcement on Kuwait’s state news agency, citing the country’s foreign minister, said the borders and the airspace between Saudi Arabia and Qatar would reopen Monday evening. The announcement came a day before Saudi Arabia was set to host an annual summit of Persian Gulf states.

A Saudi government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Monday that the summit focused on “reunification and solidarity in facing the challenges in our region,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Led by Saudi Arabia, a group of Arab countries made a diplomatic break with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups, and those countries cut links by land, sea and air. The rift was the most serious in decades among the Persian Gulf monarchies, and it complicated U.S. efforts to unify Arab allies against the Islamic State militant group as well as Iran, the Trump administration’s main regional adversary.

Qatar, which hosts a major base for the U.S. military’s Central Command, denied sponsoring terrorist groups. But its support for Islamist groups in the region and its hosting of the Al Jazeera news channel had been sources of anguish for Saudi Arabia and its allies for years.

A senior Trump administration official told the Reuters news agency that Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, would sign an agreement ending their dispute with Qatar at the Saudi summit on Tuesday. The deal was brokered by Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, the official said.

Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook, a special State Department adviser, are traveling to Saudi Arabia in advance of a formal announcement of the reopening of Riyadh’s airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar, a senior U.S. official said.

– – –

The Washington Post’s John Hudson in Washington contributed to this report.