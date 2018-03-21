PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was questioned by police for a second day Wednesday over allegations he took millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

After spending the night at home in Paris, Sarkozy returned to a police station in Nanterre, northwest of the French capital, to be questioned by anticorruption police officers, a person with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

An investigation has been underway since 2013 into the case, involving funding for Sarkozy’s winning 2007 presidential campaign. Investigators are examining claims that Gadhafi’s regime secretly gave Sarkozy 50 million euros overall for the campaign.

The sum would be more than double the legal campaign funding limit at the time — 21 million euros. In addition, the alleged payments would violate French rules against foreign financing and requiring that the source of campaign funds be declared.

The 63-year-old Sarkozy, who was president from 2007-12, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He could be handed preliminary charges when his hearing is done.

No details from Sarkozy’s first day of questioning have emerged. His lawyer, Thierry Herzog, did not respond to requests for comments from The Associated Press.

Sarkozy’s former top aide, the ex-minister Brice Hortefeux, was also questioned on Tuesday but not detained. He said on Twitter after his hearing that the details he gave to investigators “should help put an end to a series of mistakes and lies.”

The investigation, underway since 2013, got a boost when French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine told the online investigative site Mediapart in 2016 that he delivered suitcases from Libya containing 5 million euros ($6.2 million) in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff, Claude Gueant.

Sarkozy had a complex relationship with Gadhafi. Soon after winning the French presidency, Sarkozy invited the Libyan leader for a state visit and welcomed him to France with high honors.

But Sarkozy then put France in the forefront of NATO-led airstrikes against Gadhafi’s troops that helped rebel fighters topple Gadhafi’s regime in 2011.

In the Mediapart interview, Takieddine said he was given 5 million euros in Tripoli by Gadhafi’s intelligence chief in late 2006 and 2007 and that he gave the money to Sarkozy and Gueant in suitcases on three occasions. He said the cash transfers took place in the French Interior Ministry, while Sarkozy was interior minister.