LONDON (AP) — Sara Cox has become the first female to referee a top-level English rugby union match.
The 28-year-old Cox, who became the world’s first female professional rugby referee in 2016, took charge of Northampton’s 15-14 Premiership Cup victory at Wasps on Sunday.
Cox had previously refereed in the second and third tiers of English rugby.
An injury-time try by Mitch Eadie sealed a comeback win for Northampton which took the club to the top of Pool Three in the competition.
___
