DETROIT (AP) — Honeycrisp apple saplings for a u-pick orchard are being planted on a once vacant lot on Detroit’s east side.
Some of the saplings were planted Friday on the half-acre Core Orchards Detroit site. Full production for the orchard is expected to start by 2020.
The property was acquired through a community partners program with the Detroit Land Bank Authority.
Core Orchards Detroit is a brand of Wolverine Human Services. The organization says it’s committed to the neighborhood and community and wants to be a part of the solution to turning things around.
