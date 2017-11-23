KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Santa will be taking several breaks from making toys this year to swim with the penguins at the Kansas City Zoo.
The zoo says the first swim will be at 2 p.m. Friday. Santa also will don scuba gear to take a dip with the penguins on Saturdays and Sundays this week as well as the following three weekends.
The zoo opened its $15 million Helzberg Penguin Plaza in 2013. The exhibit features Humboldt, King, Gentoo and Rockhopper species of penguins. The cold-water penguins flip and turn in a 100,000-gallon pool that’s cooled. There’s also a 25,000-gallon warm wet area for the warm-water penguins.
The event is free with a zoo admission.
