SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe’s city manager has resigned at the request of the mayor.

City Manager Brian Snyder had approved pay hikes of 10 percent and 15 percent for 37 staff members on the eve of the Mayor Alan Webber’s inauguration last month.

Webber says the municipal government will halt the pay increases Snyder had approved.

The mayor had initially defended the move as an important part of a project to modernize Santa Fe’s software system.

Webber has now conceded that a policy enacted in 1992 required City Council approval for the pay raises.

Snyder has been city manager since 2013, but he won’t be off Santa Fe’s payroll altogether.

Under a contract provision approved by a former mayor, Snyder will return to a supervisory job in the city’s water division.