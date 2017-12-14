SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe officials have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to weigh in on ranked-choice voting, seeking to overturn a judge’s recent order that the city must use the voting system for municipal elections in March.

The city filed an emergency appeal on Wednesday, claiming the system is unconstitutional under state law.

Ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff, allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference on the ballot. The order of preferences whittles down the candidates until there’s a clear winner.

Santa Fe voters approved a city charter amendment for ranked-choice voting in 2008. The city council voted in July to postpone the system due to concerns about implementation.

Residents then sued the city, and a lower court ruled in favor of the residents.