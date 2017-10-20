SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Santa Cruz man has died after he plunged into the ocean while trying to rescue his dog.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that 71-year-old Randall Knox died Wednesday.
His family and authorities tell the paper that Knox was walking with his 6-year-old golden labradoodle, Sadie, when the dog was washed into the ocean.
Knox went into the water and got caught in the waves. He was pulled from the water by rescuers and died at a hospital.
The dog also is believed to have drowned.