SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy used an anti-opioid medication to save an apparent overdose victim in Isla Vista.
Deputies were called to an apartment complex early Monday and found a 23-year-old man unconscious and having trouble breathing. He was also beginning to turn purple.
A deputy administered a single dose of department-issued Naloxone nasal spray and within a few minutes the man was breathing more easily and then regained consciousness.
Fire and medical personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital.
