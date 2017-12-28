CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department says a report of trespassing and vandalism at an orchard outside Carpinteria led to discovery of a burglary at a neighboring marijuana farm this week.
Deputies found that the orchard had been accessed to cut a hole in the fence around the adjoining property.
The department says the investigation led to a local motel and discovery of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, more than 50 pounds (22 kilograms) of marijuana and marijuana plants, burglary tools and other items identified as property of the burglarized farm.
A man and woman were arrested.
