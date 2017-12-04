LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dry and gusty Santa Ana winds sweeping through Southern California are predicted to bring days of critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag warnings by the National Weather Service began late Sunday and will last through Thursday.
Meteorologists say relative humidity levels will plunge into the single digits and teens. Officials have dedicated extra resources to fire-prone areas.
Forecasters say it could be the strongest and longest Santa Ana wind event so far this season, with gusts capable of bringing down tree branches and power lines.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
Peak gusts are expected to range from about 40 mph (64 kph) to 60 mph (96 kph) in wind-prone areas. Isolated gusts could hit 80 mph (129 kph) in the mountains.