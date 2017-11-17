ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health has pledged $5 million to Northern State University for a regional science education center.

The gift includes a $500,000 scholarship endowment for students and a $200,000 faculty development endowment. The Aberdeen university says the gift should help advance education and research opportunities for the entire region.

Construction on the science center is to begin next spring. The $25 million cost is being funded by private donations.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota. It bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation, with 45 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.