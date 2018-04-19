BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sanford Health officials in North Dakota and South Dakota will take part in a conference in Vatican City about using the latest scientific breakthroughs to “Unite to Cure” people around the world.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Fourth International Vatican Conference will be held next week from April 26-28.
David Pearce is the president of Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Research. He says the conference is a “tremendous platform for Sanford to present.”
Sanford officials will present on a variety of topics, including some of their research and clinical trials. They’ll be joined by scientists, doctors, faith leaders, government officials and philanthropists, including Pope Francis, as well as Meghan McCain and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
