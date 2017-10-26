BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sanford Health Plan will offer individual health insurance coverage on the federal marketplace in North Dakota next year, but only in certain areas.

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread says Sanford Health individual plans will be available on the federal Affordable Care Act exchange for people in Burleigh, Cass, Morton, Oliver and Traill counties.

The insurer says it chose an option that enables it to still offer individual policies on the exchange to residents in the state’s two largest urban areas — Fargo and Bismarck — while mitigating the impact to Sanford from the loss of federal payments.

President Donald Trump earlier decided to halt cost-sharing reduction payments under the Obama health care law. Those payments to insurers help low-income customers with out-of-pocket costs such as co-payments and deductibles.