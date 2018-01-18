SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two big organizations in health care and senior care based in Sioux Falls have reached a milestone in their efforts to combine operations.

Sanford Health and the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society have reached agreement on a single mission statement and the ground rules for moving forward on their partnership.

The Argus Leader says the agreement will be presented to the boards of both Sanford and Good Samaritan later this month. If the boards agree, “synergy” teams will be created next month to work on integrating the two organizations.

Good Samaritan is one of the largest non-profit providers of senior care in the U.S., with more than 200 locations. Sanford Health is one of the largest health care systems in the nation with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.

