SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two big organizations in health care and senior care based in Sioux Falls have reached a milestone in their efforts to combine operations.
Sanford Health and the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society have reached agreement on a single mission statement and the ground rules for moving forward on their partnership.
The Argus Leader says the agreement will be presented to the boards of both Sanford and Good Samaritan later this month. If the boards agree, “synergy” teams will be created next month to work on integrating the two organizations.
Good Samaritan is one of the largest non-profit providers of senior care in the U.S., with more than 200 locations. Sanford Health is one of the largest health care systems in the nation with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com