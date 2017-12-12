SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health will donate 30 acres and a matching gift of up to $5 million to help a Sioux Falls Lutheran school realize its plans for a new facility.

Sanford CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft says the gift reflects the heritage of the health care provider as a Lutheran hospital. The school of about 300 has outgrown its current facility. Principal Tia Esser says the 30 acres will provide plenty of space for the school, which will include an early childhood center, a high school-sized gym, a chapel and performing arts center.

The Argus Leader says Sanford’s donation will expedite the timeline for a new building from five to 10 years down the road to two to four years away.

