SANDY, Utah (AP) — The Sandy Police Department says Chief Kevin Thacker has been placed on paid administrative leave for unspecified reasons while the city conducts an internal investigation.

Police spokesman Jason Nielsen said in a statement Wednesday night that Thacker been on leave since Monday.

He says no other information can be released so as to protect the integrity of the investigation. He says the city takes all personnel matters seriously.

Thacker has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He became Sandy’s police chief four years ago.