BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — One of Jerry Sandusky’s sons was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to perform a sex act.

The Centre Daily Times reported that a Pennsylvania judge sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky to 3½ to 6 years.

Sandusky pleaded guilty on the eve of trial in September to 14 counts, charges that included solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

The newspaper said Jeffrey Sandusky’s attorney said there was never any physical contact between his client and the victims.

Authorities said he knew the girls through their mother, and that a year ago their father turned over incriminating text messages from Jeffrey Sandusky.

A court affidavit said Sandusky told the girl he pressured for photos last year that “it’s not weird because he studied medicine.” Police said he directed her “to not show these texts to anyone.”

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of the six children adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father, often attending court events.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing 10 boys.

The Corrections Department said Friday that Jeffrey Sandusky was fired as a Rockview State Prison guard late last month. He had been with the agency since August 2015.