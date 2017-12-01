LUCAS, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Park officials are offering sandhill crane tours at Barren River Lake next month.

A statement from the parks department says van tours to see the birds as they migrate south will take place Jan. 20-21 and Jan. 27. Thousands of sandhill cranes congregate at Barren River Lake, which has exposed mud flats during winter months and nearby farmlands and meadows that offer food.

The cranes are gray with a red-crowned forehead. They reach heights of 4 feet (1.2 meters) and have a wing span of 6 to 7 feet (2 meters).

Registration for the weekend van tours is required and costs $45 for adults and $30 for children. The fee includes educational sessions, a box lunch, and a T-shirt. There will also be free guided nature hikes on Jan. 20 and 27.