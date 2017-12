BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is visiting with students to discuss their aspirations and goals after high school.

Sanders, an independent who serves on the Senate education committee, is seeking input from the students, along with state Agency of Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe, Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle, and others.

The former presidential candidate was meeting the group at the Peoples Academy in Morrisville, Vermont on Monday morning.