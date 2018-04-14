MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is meeting with Vermont seniors to discuss issues facing older residents ranging from the future of Social Security to the high cost of prescription drugs.

Sanders, an independent, is holding three meetings on Saturday. The first one is a breakfast meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Montpelier High School. That’s followed by a lunch meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Newport, and a dinner meeting at 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 758 in St. Albans.

Sanders says among the topics he expects to discuss are the future of Medicaid and Medicare as well as affordable housing, transportation and healthy food.

Space is limited so those wishing to attend were required to RSVP through his office.