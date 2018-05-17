NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says he hopes any Vermont veterans who want to learn what benefits they’re entitled to or who are having trouble dealing with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will attend his veterans’ town hall and resource fair at Norwich University on Saturday.

The independent senator will be joined by representatives from the VA, the service organizations and other groups that serve veterans’ needs. The special guest will be Mathew Shuman, a U.S. Army veteran and national legislative director for The American Legion.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes an address by Sanders and Shuman, a panel discussion, resource fair and lunch.

Veterans interested in attending are asked to RSVP at https://www.sanders.senate.gov/veteransfair or by calling Sanders’ Burlington office at 800-339-9834.