ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is returning to New Hampshire for a second time in two months.

The independent senator and winner of New Hampshire’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary is headlining the Strafford County Democrats’ fall celebration Sunday afternoon in Rollinsford.

Last month, Sanders spoke at the annual New Hampshire AFL-CIO Labor Day Breakfast in Manchester and at a rally in Concord.