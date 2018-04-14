BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says the U.S.’s air strikes in Syria are “illegal and unauthorized.”

Sanders tweeted just before 11 p.m. on Friday that Congress, and not the office of President Donald Trump, is responsible for starting wars. He said earlier in the week that the Trump administration’s decision to use military intervention in Syria is wrongheaded and will not bring peace.

Sanders tweeted Friday that the international community should uphold prohibitions on chemical weapons. However, he also says it’s not clear how the Trump administration’s air strikes would accomplish that.

The United States, France and Britain fired military strikes intended to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for the alleged use of the chemical weapons. Trump tweeted on Saturday the strike was “perfectly executed.”