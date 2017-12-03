READING, Pa. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders tells a Pennsylvania audience that America is drifting toward “oligarchy.”
Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, came to Reading on Sunday to address the $1.5 trillion GOP tax overhaul.
The Senate voted Saturday to advance the legislation.
The Reading Eagle reports that Sanders told a crowd of hundreds that billionaires are “controlling our society and politics” and called on people to “provide a cure for their greed.”
Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016. She went on to lose to Republican Donald Trump, who carried Pennsylvania.
___
Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/