NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Work has started on rebuilding sand dunes at a South Carolina beach damaged by Hurricane Matthew last year.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported the trucks filled with sand started rolling into North Myrtle Beach earlier this week.

The plan calls for 60,000 cubic yards (46,000 cubic meters) of sand to be trucked in from the Little River area. The work should be finished by March 1.

There will be brief closures at various beach sections as the work is done.

The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a nearly $11 million beach nourishment project in October, but the city is paying $616,000 to get the dunes rebuilt.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling says the dune work will protect ocean-front buildings from storm surges.

___

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/